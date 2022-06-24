Judge Declares Mistrial in Suge Knight’s Civil Case

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A civil wrongful death lawsuit against former Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight has resulted in a mistrial.

Deadline reports that a judge in LA Superior Court declared the mistrial Wednesday (June 22). This comes after a jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Lillian Carter.

Lillian Carter is the widow of Terry Carter, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident during the filming of Straight Outta Compton in 2015. The incident happened in the aftermath of Knight’s confrontation with the film’s advisor Cle “Bone” Sloan over how he was portrayed in the N.W.A. biopic. Knight struck Carter and another man with his vehicle.

Knight pled no contest to vehicular manslaughter in the criminal case in 2018. He is currently in prison, serving a 28-year sentence.

