Washington Wizards Select Johnny Davis With The 1st Round #10 NBA Draft Pick

University of Wisconsin’s 6-foot-5 Guard, Johnny Davis has been selected to be a part of the home team, the Washington Wizards! Davis, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year, Lute Olson National Player of the Year, and a consensus first-team All-American averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals en route to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Wisconsin native is the first player from the University of Wisconsin selected in the NBA Draft since 2015!

Even before his dream became a reality, he was able to be a part of a Taco Bell commercial about that very moment (watch below)

Fun Facts About Johnny:

Someone he’d love to have dinner with is Gordon Ramsey

His biggest fear is snakes

He has a Twin Brother named Jordan who also played at the University of Wisconsin

He has a younger brother and sister who are also twins

He played quarterback in High School

CONGRATS AGAIN TO JOHNNY & WELCOME TO D.C.

