Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The WNBA is growing again—this time in a big way. The league announced today that it’s adding three new teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia over the next five years.

Cleveland will tip off first in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. All three teams will join as full expansions, bumping the WNBA’s total to 18 franchises by the end of the decade.

League commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the move comes as interest in women’s basketball reaches new highs. Each city brings strong fan bases, committed ownership, and NBA ties. Also, each group paid a $250 million expansion fee—a huge jump from previous expansion costs.

Cleveland marks a return to the league after losing the Rockers in 2003. The new team will play at Rocket Arena, sharing the building with the Cavaliers.

Detroit is also making a comeback. The Shock played in the league from 1998 to 2009 before relocating. This time, Pistons owner Tom Gores is leading the charge, aiming to revitalize the city’s basketball scene with a fresh WNBA team.

Philadelphia will be the last of the three to launch. Its ownership group includes the 76ers’ parent company, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. They plan to build a new arena in South Philly in partnership with Comcast Spectacor.

With these additions, the WNBA continues to plant flags in major basketball markets. It also sets up a future of intense regional rivalries across the Midwest and East Coast.

WNBA Expands: Cleveland, Detroit & Philadelphia Join by 2030 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com