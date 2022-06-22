Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T’s latest album has gotten a championship co-sign from none other than NFL superstar Tom Brady in a recent social media post.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback expressed his love for It’s Almost Dry in a post through his social media accounts on Tuesday (June 21st). The post shows Brady going for a run through the streets of New York City, with the Ye-produced “Dreamin of The Past” serving as the backdrop. The video is an ad for BRADY Run Apparel, the player’s new athletic clothing line. That line is set to make its debut Thursday, complete with its own color, “Brady Blue.”

“You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards, right? No accident. RUN is available Thursday,” the tweet read.

Pusha got wind of the tweet and retweeted it with a call to check it out and added his own repeated assertion that his album was the best of the year. “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…” he wrote.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner took it a step further by calling it “album of the year” in a quote tweet shortly after that directly mentioned the rapper. That co-sign made Pusha T seriously happy, to the point that he posted the exchange on his Instagram account with the caption, “BRADY SAID WHAT HE SAID!!!”

For Pusha T, the rave review from the football legend has added to the critical acclaim the album produced mostly by Pharrell has received since its release in late April. At the moment, the rapper is finishing up his tour for the album. It’s also not his first interaction with the quarterback, who got a mention on the infamous diss track towards Drake, “Infrared” from the DAYTONA album in 2018.

Tom Brady Calls Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Album of The Year was originally published on hiphopwired.com