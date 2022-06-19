Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing In Ibiza

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to show off her body-ody-ody in a teeny tiny bikini while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain and she looks absolutely amazing!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off an array of different swim suit looks, each one even sexier than the last, while rocking a belly chain and minimal jewelry. She shared the series of photos in an Instagram carousel and even showed off her natural curls as she rocked them in a half up, half down hairstyle while showing off her glowing skin.

“Too blessed to be stressed ,” she captioned the IG photo set. Check out the luxury vacation pictures below.

Meg’s millions of Instagram followers went crazy over the sexy flicks and flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Goodness gracious bless his name,” one follower wrote while another commented and said, “You’re truly the love of my life.”

Whew, we just love these vacation photos of Megan!

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing In Ibiza was originally published on hellobeautiful.com