Dr. Troy Boddy & Reynauld Smith Talks Juneteenth At The Sandy Spring Slave Museum, An African Art Gallery

With Juneteenth now officially a federal holiday, a number of events will be going on throughout the nation. One of which will be taking place at the Sandy Spring Slave Museum, an African Art Gallery. Dr. Troy Boddy and Reynauld “Mr. Juneteenth” Smith talks with Russ Parr about the holiday, its origins, and what to expect from the Museum and Art Gallery this Sunday.

Russ Parr: June 19th. Yes, it’s this Sunday, and lots going on around the country. But I want to specifically talk about something that’s going down in Maryland. There’s a nice event going down and on the phone line right now I have Dr. Troy Boddy. And Dr. Troy Boddy is a museum co-director. Reynauld Smith is a historian and he’s better known as Mr. Juneteenth. Good morning, guys. How are you doing?

Dr. Troy Boddy: Good morning. Well, well, okay.

RP: Well, listen, first of all, let’s just start right here. Let’s just pretend people just landed on Earth, and they don’t know anything about June 19th. And the Reader’s Digest version explained it to him.

Reynauld Smith: June 19, was 1865, when a Union officer by the name of Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico, and brought with him general order number three, which basically stated that slaves in Texas would be free. Now, while that was necessary, was because the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, by Abraham Lincoln. But at the time they issued it, it didn’t really mean anything. The Union had to win the war in order to enforce freedom for black people. But at the same time, that information did not reach slaves in East Texas. It was about two years, two years and a half before that information got there. Yeah, that does that. That does not mean that there were individual slaves that did not know that the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued, and that the Union had won the war, but the majority of slaves did not have that information. So the last battle of the war was fought, and Gordon Granger was sitting down with 2000 soldiers to announce at different locations in and around Texas, at the Tate slaves in East Texas would now be free.

RP: Okay. All right. So listen, you guys are having a Juneteenth Celebration, which is happening this Sunday at the Sandy Spring Slave Museum, an African art gallery. That is that in what areas in Maryland?

DTB: It’s Sandy Springs Maryland, which is outside of the Burtonsville area. And then the events going to be held from 11 am to 6 pm. And we’re going to have all kinds of vendors’ food, a petting zoo for kids, and free tours of the museums. So if you haven’t come out to see us, come on out and get a little taste of your history.

RP: Right. So that’s going to be in Sandy Spring Slave Museum and African art gallery. Go ahead, doctor.

DTB: No, I was just going to say we also have an exhibit Juneteenth exhibit up in the museum that we would like people to come in and see, you know.

RP: You know, there’s, there’s been a little bit of debate that some people like, gosh, it was bad news. Some consider it bad news that we got information two years later. But a lot of slaves are just for historical reference here. A lot of slaves stayed, didn’t they Is that accurate?

RS: Yes. Yes, that’s true. But that’s also true in the Deep South. That’s also true. You had a myriad of emotions and reactions to freedom. Some slaves immediately left and tried to find other family members. Many of them went to local urban areas. In Texas, for example, they migrated to Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Dallas, and right.

RP: Yes some decide to stay. Yeah. Well, let me just say this. I, I think this is excellent that you guys are doing this because there are so many people that don’t understand the significance unless you are from Texas from the south. Because, you know, I lived in Texas for a lot of time I was born in San Antonio. So it was a no-brainer, you’re you are going to celebrate there are parades, all that stuff. And in other parts of the country. They don’t realize how significant it was. So hats off to both you guys. Dr. Troy, let me ask you again, that’s going to be on Sunday, the 19th which is Juneteenth. What time’s it start and if you want to get more information, how they do this.

DTB: So visit our webpage. Or find us on Facebook. It’s the Sandy Springs, slaves Museum, and African art gallery. The events going to take place from 11 am to 6 pm. And it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a big family reunion of sorts. And so, come out, enjoy the festivities and again get that little dope dose of history because that just strengthens us as people of color. When we know who we are. We can have X that come after.

RP: Gotcha. Troy Boddy. You And of course, he’s the museum co-director of Reynauld Smith historian and better known as Mr. Juneteenth be great you guys will be there and anybody want to ask you some questions you can fill it fill in all the blanks I appreciate you guys talking with us this morning

