If you’re searching for some social media spice today, look no further than Sabrina Elba’s Instagram page. The gorgeous model heated up her feed with a video of herself looking awesome in a Balmain set.

Elba showcased the cute look with the tune “Legs, Hips, Body” by Kandi playing as the soundtrack. She captioned her video with, “Anyone else still getting dressed to this sound?” We aren’t sure where the beauty was headed but wherever she went, we are certain that all eyes were on her.

The set fit her curvaceous body to a tee. It featured high waist leggings and a cold shoulder crop top. She paired the look with ankle strap black heels and kept her accessories to a minimum with gold rings and gold hoop earrings. She pulled her hair back into a simple braid which went well with her getup. Her followers ate the video up leaving a myriad of compliments and heart and fire emojis in her comments.

Elba has made her mark as a fashion icon. From rocking luxury gowns to stunning in designer casual sets, the skincare boss causes a style frenzy whenever she graces social media in new threads. Sabrina’s stylish life is dreamy, and it has us on the edge of our seats waiting for her next look.

Sabrina Elba Heats Up The ‘Gram, Serving ‘Legs And Hips And Body’ In a Red Balmain Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com