Report: Rapper Trouble Allegedly Shot & Killed

Atlanta-based rapper Trouble was reportedly shot and killed while sitting in his car on June 5th, 2022. The rapper, born Mariel Semonté Orr burst on the scene with his 2011 critically acclaimed mixtape “December 17th.” After appearing on albums from artists Lupe Fiasco and YFN Lucci, he signed with producer Mike Will Made It‘s Ear Drummer Records and released his debut album “Edgewood” featuring the tracks “Bring It Back” featuring Drake and “Come Thru” featuring the Weeknd.

Trouble was only 34 years old.

