Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have reportedly called it quits, according to PEOPLE.

The 35 year old actor and 25 year old model have reportedly broken up after dating for a year and a half a source confirmed to the magazine, explaining that “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken.”

The source continued, “They still love each other,” citing that the A Journal for Jourdan actor “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

The source then added that “he let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary back in November and made their relationship IG official earlier last year in January. Since going public, the couple has definitely been one of our favorite eye candy couples, showing up and showing out. on red carpets around the globe.

Last year, MBJ told The Hollywood Reporter that with Lori, he “finally found what love was” and even opened up about why he felt comfortable about going public with the social media influencer. “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating was originally published on hellobeautiful.com