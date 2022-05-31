Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor returns to the WOL classroom on Tuesday morning ***NewTime**. Dr. Taylor will discuss what he terms, The Misery Index In Elections, Race Massacre & what the polls are saying. Before Dr. Taylor, Financial Expert JB Bryan on some of the financial moves you can make in this inflation age. JB will also talk about Renting versus Homeownership & Cryptocurrency.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Chicago’s “Walking Man” Burned Alive For 3 Minutes By Attacker With No Motive
- 1 Dead, 2 Injured In High School Graduation Shooting At Xavier University
- NC Lottery Winner Sentenced to Life for Murdering Girlfriend
- The Critical Race Theory Explainer Every White Person Should Read
- Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney, 25, Dies in Fatal Car Crash With Girlfriend
Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor & Financial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com