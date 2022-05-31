Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor returns to the WOL classroom on Tuesday morning ***NewTime**. Dr. Taylor will discuss what he terms, The Misery Index In Elections, Race Massacre & what the polls are saying. Before Dr. Taylor, Financial Expert JB Bryan on some of the financial moves you can make in this inflation age. JB will also talk about Renting versus Homeownership & Cryptocurrency.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor & Financial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com