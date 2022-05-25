Professor James Small & Investigative Reporter Greg Palast l The Carl Nelson Show

This afternoon, Pan African Griot & a scholar-activist, Professor James Small checks into the WOL classroom. Professor Small will discuss today’s, World Africa Day. Professor Small will explain the difference between World Africa Day & Black Liberation Day. The day calls for Celebrating Africa’s strong cultural identity and common heritage. Before Dr. Small, Investigative Reporter Greg Palast reviews Tuesday’s primary elections. Greg will also talk about the Texas shooting and if that will factor into the Political races going forward.
