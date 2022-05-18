Welp, Lil Wayne didn’t appreciate Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s clever trash talk after his squad beat the Phoenix Suns like they stole something.

After Mark Cuban used one of Lil Wayne’s lyrics to clown the well-known Phoenix Suns fan on Twitter, Weezy decided to hop on the social media platform to respond.

Based on a since-deleted tweet, it seemed “Tha Block Is Hot” crafter took Cuban’s dig at him personally. “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho,” Wayne tweeted.

Wayne followed the deleted tweet with a more subtle yet still direct response to Cuban, writing, “Ya lil bitch it’s up.”

The war of words between Wayne and Cuban began after the Young Money general took a swipe at Luka Doncic, calling the Mavericks superstar a “ho.” Weezy tweeted in anger following Mavericks 111-101 Game 4 victory over his Phoenix Suns, which tied the series 2-2.

Cuban held his trash talk till the Mavericks sent the Suns packing, thanks to Doncic’s stellar play, likely inspired by Wayne’s tweet. “It’s a sh-t show, put you front row,” Cuban wrote in a tweet, cleverly using Weezy’s own lyrics from his song “Uproar” to clown him further, pouring more salt in Wayne’s open wound.

In addition, fans have also used the “back and forth” between the Wayne and Cuban to remind the Hip-Hop superstar of the time he decided to club with Cuban and the Mavericks after they beat the Miami Heatles in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Add this to all the other shenanigans off the court around the NBA. Minnesota Timberwolves hooper Patrick Beverley decided to go on a press tour to slander Chris Paul.

In response to Beverley, former pro hooper turned ESPN analyst Matt Barnes told him to chill, and Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard essentially called Pat Bev a hater.

How can you not love the NBA?

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

The post Lil Wayne Responds To Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, “Don’t Make Me Get U Smacked Boy” appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture.

Lil Wayne Responds To Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, “Don’t Make Me Get U Smacked Boy” was originally published on cassiuslife.com