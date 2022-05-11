Reyka Vodka Rolls Out A Quartet Of Cocktails For Mercury Retrograde

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Occurring just a few times out of the year, Mercury entering into retrograde typically translates into a deeply moving time for those into astrology and all things connected to the stars. To help keep your feet firmly planted on the ground during this spacey period, Reyka Vodka rolled out a handful of cool cosmic cocktails as a boost.

Bottled and distilled in Iceland, Reyka (Ray-KUH) Vodka prides itself on creating its product within an emissions-free distillery using the Icelandic water and native barley and wheat for the juice inside its bottles. With the help of Reyka ambassador Trevor Schneider, the brand has a lovely quartet of cocktails meant to help those adjust during this astrologically turbulent time.

“I wanted each cocktail to represent the essence of the elements, and crafted them with ingredients specifically chosen for the grounding effect they offer to each element of the zodiac,” Schneider offered in a statement. “The fire sign cocktail brings the heat with a chile-infused hibiscus syrup, and on the other end of the spectrum, the water sign cocktail is light and refreshing with the addition of aloe vera juice. Skál!”

Most folks familiar with Mercury in retrograde urge caution and stillness during this time, and what better way to do that beyond having a well-crafted drink in hand? Check out the drinks below.

Fire Sign: Hibiscus Hita (‘heat’ in Icelandic)

2 part Reyka Vodka

1 part hibiscus spiced syrup*

1 part fresh lime juice

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into rocks glass with ice and garnish with a lime wheel.

*Hibiscus Spiced Syrup

Add 8 oz of sugar and 8 oz of water into a pot and heat until sugar is dissolved. Then add 3 oz of dried hibiscus flowers, the peel from one orange, ¾ tsp. allspice, ¾ tsp. cloves, 1 arbol chile pod, 1 dried bay leaf and ¼ tsp. of freshly ground black pepper into the pot. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, keep covered and let cool. Fine strain and bottle.

Earth Sign: Keilir Collins (named for the volcanic mountain Mt. Keilir)

2 part sage infused* Reyka Vodka

1.5 part lemon juice

1 part black pepper syrup**

Top club soda

Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker with ice and shake. Strain into Collins glass with ice, top with club soda and garnish with a sage bunch.

*Sage infusion

Place 15 sage leaves into blender with 12 oz of Reyka Vodka and blend. Fine strain and bottle.

**Black Pepper syrup

Grate 1 oz fresh cracked peppercorn to 8 oz boiling water, then cut with 8 oz sugar. Let simmer for 15 min then allow to cool. Fine strain and bottle.

Air Sign: Lavender Gola (‘gola’ means breeze in Icelandic)

1.5 part Reyka Vodka

1 part fresh lemon juice

.75 part Monin Lavender syrup

Top dry champagne

Combine all ingredients except champagne in a shaker with ice. Shake, strain into flute glass and top with champagne.

Water Sign: Skógafoss Splash (named for the Skógafoss waterfall in southern Iceland)

1.5 part Reyka Vodka

1.5 part Alo Exposed (aloe vera drink)

1 part unfiltered apple juice

.75 part lemon

.5 part simple syrup

Combine all ingredients together in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake, strain into wine glass with ice and garnish with a lemon twist.

As always, sip safely and surely!

