Kemtologist Tony Browder & Activist Jacklyn Morgan l The Carl Nelson Show

Kemtologist Tony Browder checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Brother Tony will update us on his excavation .project in Egypt. Brother Tony will also discuss some new projects he’s working on & the 40th Anniversary of his first speaking engagement in WDC. Before Brother Tony, Activist Jacklyn Morgan outlines the 12 steps to decolonizing our thinking.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

