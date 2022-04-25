Keidi Awadu & Minister Akbar Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Multi-talented author & researcher Keidi Awadu returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Brother Keidi will share the results of a fact-finding trip to Kenya. Brother Keidi will discuss his meeting with PLO Lumumba and why we must know this person. Brother Keidi will also preview his documentary on his east African trip. Before we hear from Brother Keidi, The NOI International Representative Akbar Muhammad will focus on west Africa. Minister Akbar, who lived in Ghana for several years, explains why many African Americas find Ghana attractive.

