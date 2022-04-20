Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

#PowerTalker, Pan African Educator & Historian Kabe Kamene returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Kamene will explain how the banning of books under the CRT can work in our favor. The educator who created curricula for several schools will look at the proposed ban on certain math books under the CRT rule. Before Dr.Kamene, Nichole Taylor from African Ancestry describes the ease of finding out your African lineage.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Kabe Kamene & Nichole Taylor l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com