“Power Book IV: Force” Episode 9 Recap

Things have officially heated all the way up for Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

Episode 9 entitled “Trust” kicks off with Vic (Shane Harper) having to deal with the aftermath of being shot and Gloria (Gabrielle Ryan) being killed. Although we know that the Serbs were the ones who ambushed Vic and Gloria, Walter (Tommy Flanagan) is adamant that Tommy had something to do with the situation. Vic is hesitant to believe his father’s claims because he knows Tommy had a lot of love for Gloria and he warned them to get out of town. After some further explaining from Walter, Vic eventually falls for his father’s manipulation and starts to believe him. This is just the start of Walter’s plans though.

Claudia (Lili Simmons) gets a call from her father and is told that Vic has been shot which causes her to rush home to her family. Vic tells Claudia about their father’s idea that Tommy had something to do with Gloria’s death. Claudia is taken aback hearing this and even provides her brother with further reasons why it wouldn’t make sense for Tommy to be behind the hit. Walter quickly explains to his daughter that they’re against Tommy collectively as a family and it isn’t the time to be straddling the fence.

After her father gives her the seat at the table she’s been waiting for, Claudia decides to completely ignore Tommy until she can figure things out for herself. Tommy doesn’t know that the Flynns are now after him and is still unaware Vic and Gloria got hit until Lilliana (Audrey Esparza) tells him. He tells her how he tried to save Vic and Gloria from any danger that was on the horizon. Although Lilliana is able to tell Tommy that Vic survived, she had no word on Gloria. It wasn’t until Tommy finally pulls up to Claudia’s house that he learns that Gloria was killed, which is a big blow to him. The two have a somewhat heated discussion about Tommy’s involvement in the recent events. The interaction ends with Tommy warning Claudia that she should consider her sources and she warns Tommy that he should watch his back.

Taking her warning and playing the game how only he can, Tommy meets with Mirkovic and locks in some soldiers for the upcoming war he’s about to face. He also kills the Serbian twin who killed Gloria. Claudia sees Tommy meeting with Mirkovic and immediately runs to tell her family that they were right and she is now all in with the family. The security that Tommy now has will come in handy, especially since it’s not just the Flynn family who is after him.

Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) finally figures out who is behind Dahlia and of course, he is not happy. He has a conversation with Blaxton (Barton Fitzpatrick), (which Diamond hears) about playing his brother, taking his position as head of CBI back and going to war for all of the Dahlia. Although Diamond (Isaac Keys) hears the whole conversation, he plays it cool and acts like nothing happened. Jenard becomes even more infuriated when he finds out that D-Mac and Marshall (who reconciled their differences) secretly met up with Cousin Buddy (Freddie Gibbs). The two teens went to Gary and offered Buddy distro and a meet with the connect. This news is all that Jenard needs to hear. He tells Blaxton that they’re going to kill Tommy, but first, they need to kill D-Mac (Lucien Cambric) and Marshall (Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson).

After praising him earlier for being the smartest kid he knows, Tommy is forced to get very serious with his nephew. Both Tommy and D-Mac are excited about something they have to tell the other. D-Mac tells Tommy what he and Marshall did in Gary with Cousin Buddy. Tommy is pissed and goes off on D-Mac in a similar fashion to how he did JP earlier in the episode when he told Tommy that he called Kate. In the heat of the conversation, Tommy finally admits that he is D-Mac’s uncle, which is a lot for the teen to handle. He pulls out a gun on Tommy, but eventually runs off without firing any shots. The two share an intimate conversation and decide that they’ll tell JP the news together. The good vibes are short-lived when a jeep pulls up and starts to shoot at the two. While Tommy shoots one of the people in the car right in the head, a bullet hits D-Mac in the abdomen.

After getting D-Mac to the hospital, Tommy calls JP (Anthony Fleming). Upon his arrival, Tommy breaks the news to his brother that the kid who had been shooting up his club was actually his son. JP is extremely upset when he finds out that Tommy knew this information for a while and didn’t tell him until that moment. JP cuts the conversation short and rushes inside to see D-Mac as he’s fighting for his life. The episode ends with the Flynn family and Paulie(Guy Van Swearigen), (who was initially against the idea) meeting with the Irish mob to discuss their strategy for killing the Serbs and Tommy.

Will D-Mac make it through? How will Diamond handle the conversation he heard Jenard and Blaxton having? Can we get some closure with Detective Seamus and the cop extorting him? Will we finally see Kate show up in Chicago? How many bodies will Tommy catch next episode? The season finale is surely going to be a war and we can’t wait to see how it plays out. Be sure to tune in and let us know what you thought about this episode and what you’re expecting from the season finale in the comments below.

“Power Book IV: Force” Episode 9 Recap was originally published on globalgrind.com

