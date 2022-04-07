T-Pain Confirms Sequel To ‘Freaknik: The Musical’ At Dreamville Festival

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off hitting the Dreamville Festival stage, T-Pain ran into Incognito and gave us a Posted On The Corner exclusive to share — he’s bringing back the Ghost Of Freaknik!

With the “Buy U a Drank” emcee still rocking a medallion of his Adult Swim character, the thought of making a sequel to the 2010 animated comedy has clearly been on his mind lately. The first film included a handful of guest stars, from hip-hop heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg to comedic legends like Kel Mitchell and Charlie Murphy amongst others. We can’t wait to see who makes it in the sequel!

Watch Incognito’s run-in with T-Pain at Dreamville below on Posted On The Corner:

