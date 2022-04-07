Dr. Leonard Jeffries & Dr. Donald Evans l The Carl Nelson Show

Educator & Griot Dr. Leonard Jeffries takes over the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr.J will discuss the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and how his name came up in the hearings. Dr. J will also talk about his upcoming trips to Ghana & Egypt. In addition, Dr. J will explain why he decided to donate his library to Morgan State University. Before Dr. J, The founder of the National Afrikan Amerikan Family Reunion Association (NAAFRA), Dr. Donald Evans checks in.
