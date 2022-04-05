Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For all the accomplishments and accolades that he’s acquired over the years, it’s pretty surprising that J. Cole only has a single Grammy Award to his name. This past Sunday, Cole World decided to shout out 21 Savage for helping him secure that one golden trophy.

According to HotNewHipHop, J. Cole was in concert at his Dreamville Fest event in Raleigh, N.C. when he decided to big up the ATLien from London as he performed their collaborative cut “A Lot” off of Savage’s sophomore album, I Am > I Was.

“Y’all make some noise for 21 Savage. He got a n***a his first — the only Grammy I ever won was because of this n***a 21 Savage,” he said.

“Cole was nominated in four categories this year, including Best Rap Album for The Off-Season. He also was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “P R I D E.I S.T H E.D E V I L” ft Lil Baby and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “M Y.L I F E” ft. Morray.”

Unfortunately, Cole didn’t win in any of those categories but at least he still has that one Grammy. Something’s something, right? It’s always nice when your friends bring up old stuff that they’re still grateful for. Props to J. Cole and 21 Savage.

—

Photo: Getty

J. Cole Thanks 21 Savage For Getting Him His Only Grammy Award Ever was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: