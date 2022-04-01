Will Smith Announces Resignation From Academy Following Backlash For Slapping Chris Rock During Oscars

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith wants to put “the slap” behind him and move on with his life based on his decision, and we don’t blame him.

Ahead of The Academy deciding on his punishment for smacking Chris Rock during The Osars Sunday night (Mar.27), Will Smith has decided to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The decision comes as Smith faces possible expulsion or suspension after he assaulted the comedian/actor for telling a joke G.I. Jane joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, who is battling alopecia.

In a statement announcing his decision, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable” and stated he would accept any other consequences Academy’smy’s Board of Governors decides to proceed with.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” Smith expressed regret for taking the attention away from the other winners during the night because of his actions.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he stated, further adding, “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Smith’s decision comes after a week-long fallout from the Sunday incident that saw other celebrities share their opinions on the matter and get dragged on Twitter for them. The Acadamy Award-winning actor did apologize for slapping Rock in his acceptance speech after winning “Best Actor” for his performance in King Richard. Still, he didn’t mention Rock in his remarks. He finally apologized to Chris Rock in a statement he shared on Instagram on Monday (Mar.28).

Chris Rock recently broke his silence during a stand-up comedy show, telling the crowd that he was “still processing” the situation. Just recently, The 94th Oscars’ producer, Will Packer, spoke with Good Morning America, and he revealed that the LAPD was on hand to arrest Smith, but Chris Rock refused to press charges and allow that to happen.

Hopefully, with Will Smith’s decision to resign, we can finally move on from this situation.

Photo: Myung Chun / Getty

