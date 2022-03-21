Omali Yeshitela & Author Esther Iverem l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of the African People’s Socialist Party, & The Uhuru Movement Omali Yeshitela checks into the WOL classroom. Chairman Omalie will explain what is going on between Russia & Ukraine. The Chairman will also discuss why many African states are not supporting Ukraine. The Chairman is calling for solidarity with Russia against the colonial powers. Chairman Omali will talk about the role of the CIA & NATO in the dispute. Before the Chairman Journalist & author Esther Iverem.

