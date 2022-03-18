Regina King To Co-Host Met Gala 2022, Theme Inspired By 19th & 20th Century Fashion

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Met Gala has for decades been regarded as the most prestigious night in fashion — the Super Bowl of style, if you will. From the big name celebrities who attend to the fashion fiends watching from home and critiquing every seam, it’s a night when everyone who wants to be anyone would give anything to be at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

That’s why it pleases us to see Regina King, one of our Black queens in the entertainment industry, getting a chance to co-host the event, which celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Vogue confirms that King will co-host the ceremony alongside Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, famed actress Blake Lively and her husband/fellow Hollywood heavyweight Ryan Reynolds. The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme is the second part to the story first started with last year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

More details below, by way of Vogue:

“‘Anthology of Fashion’ will open to the public on May 7th. Through a series of installations in the period rooms of the American Wing, the new exhibition explores the foundations of American fashion. Individual designers and dressmakers who worked in the U.S. from the 19th century to the mid-late 20th century are featured. (Expect roughly 100 captivating examples of men’s and women’s dress to be on display.) Parts one and two will close on September 5, 2022. Equally as spellbinding as the historical wears? All of the red carpet looks that celebrities will bring to the gala on May 2nd. Fashion fans, save the date now.”

Regina herself has attended the event on a handful of occasions in the past, turning heads every time she steps on the grand staircase. We can’t wait to see what she’ll pull out this year now that all eyes will be on the King!

