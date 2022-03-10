Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Rihanna For ‘Rih-Defining’ Maternity Style

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram this week to praise Rihanna for wearing sheer Black lingerie to the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 fashion show.

“Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers???” she captioned a side-by-side photo to Instagram of herself and Rihanna, 34, sporting similar sheer outfits during their respective pregnancies. “I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most,” Pinkett Smith continued.

“She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and since announcing her pregnancy last month, the singer has had her baby bump on full display. Jada has raved that Rihanna is “bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind”.

She concluded, “Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month✨❣️✨”

Rihanna dished with PEOPLE last month about her pregnancy style.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “We Found Love” singer said at the time. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

She added, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

Rihanna admits that dressing up while preggers presents some “uncomfortable” challenges.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

