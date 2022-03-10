‘Abbott Elementary’ & Scholastic Books Team Up For Seven Free Book Fairs Nationwide

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Abbott Elementary may be on a mini-break until March 22, but that doesn’t mean the critically acclaimed ABC sitcom is waiting until then to continue making an impact. According to the news first reported by Variety, the series is teaming up with Scholastic Books to host free book fairs at seven select underserved elementary schools across the United States from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18.

“Abbott Elementary shines light on and reflects the experiences and challenges faced by our country’s educators,” said Erin Weir, executive vice president of marketing for ABC & General Entertainment. “Giving back to this deserving community has been a pillar of our campaign from day one, and thanks to several incredible partnerships, like our collaboration with Scholastic, we’ve had the great fortune of celebrating teachers through supply donations, grassroots activations and more, while also sharing the joy of our hilarious new comedy,” she added.

The seven schools chosen to participate in this venture include:

Bond Elementary in Chicago, IL

Cortada Elementary in Los Angeles, CA

Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis, MN

Diehl Elementary in Erie, PA

Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles, CA

Freeman Elementary in Flint, MI

Harrity Elementary, Philadelphia, PA (the school on which Abbott Elementary is based)

Every student at these locations will get two free books, and all the educators will receive ten.

Earlier this year, the show also teamed up with the 98-year-old publisher to relaunch the Traveling Teacher’s Lounge. The venture gives out classroom supplies and books by Scholastic, along with Abbott Elementary merch, to educators nationwide. The lounge’s first stop was on January 3 in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Maryland. Over 10,000 notebooks, 100,000 writing utensils, 15,000 art and craft materials, and 1,000 books were distributed among schools throughout the four states, and a half dozen more locations have been added for the next two weeks.

“Our mission at Scholastic has always been to support teachers and provide them with the resources and materials needed to build warm, positive classroom experiences for their students,” said Billy DiMichele, senior VP of creative development at Scholastic. “That’s why we are so thrilled to team up with ABC and Abbott Elementary — a show dedicated to uplifting educators and reflecting their experiences — to put books into the classrooms that need them most and get kids excited about reading and learning.”

The next six stops along the Traveling Teacher’s Lounge tour will include:

Dallas, TX on Thursday, March 10

Houston, TX on Friday, March 11

Santa Fe, NM on Tuesday, March 15

Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday, March 16

Reno, NV on Friday, March 18

Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, March 22

‘Abbott Elementary’ & Scholastic Books Team Up For Seven Free Book Fairs Nationwide was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: