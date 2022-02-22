Spike Lee Gives Update On ‘He Got Game’ Sequel & Denzel Washington’s Interest In Reprising Lead Role

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Among the GOAT sports films, Spike Lee’s 1998 basketball masterpiece He Got Game is considered by many to be a cult classic that solidified the diverse acting chops of legendary thespian Denzel Washington and helped make a household name out of then-NBA rookie Ray Allen.

In the current era of remakes, reboots and spinoffs, the possibility of He Got Game 2 coming to fruition has been a topic of heavy discussion over years. Now, it looks like Spike Lee just gave us a definite answer on the potential of a sequel that might not be too pleasing for anticipating fans.

While sitting down for an interview during the NBA All-Star Game festivities this past weekend, Lee was asked by retired NBA player-turned-analyst Grant Hill on whether or not we’ll be getting a He Got Game sequel in the near future. “Ray [Allen] was asking me that yesterday,” he said with a nervous laugh, following up by simply stating, “Denzel [Washington] said he’s not doing it.”

The film, which centers heavily on the father/son relationship between the characters that Washington and Allen play, respectively, ends on a bit of a cliffhanger as James Shuttlesworth remains in prison with a grim fate and the athletic career of Jesus Shuttlesworth is only left to the imagination of viewers. Those facts alone leave much room for a sequel to be made, but there’s also the reality that He Got Game failed at the box office to surpass its $25 million budget and gained Lee a “Worst Sense of Direction” nomination at the now-defunct Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.

Of all the sequels we’ve seen so far get made or in the production phase, the potential of He Got Game 2 doesn’t seem too far off and we can only hope Denzel reconsiders his stance. Would you want to see this film get made? Could it work without its Oscar-winning lead, maybe focusing on a new high school hoop star hopeful? Let us know your thoughts on this!

