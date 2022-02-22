Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk shined in the limelight for just over a decade and his star is still rising along with a potent body of work illustrating his growth as an artist. The Chicago rapper was slated to release his latest full-length album 7220 this Tuesday (Feb. 22) but pushed the project back while dropping a stirring single and video for the track “AHHH HA.”

We won’t speculate on who Durk may be addressing on the “AHHH HA” track but similar to “Pissed Me Off,” he’s clearly aiming his intentions towards an unmentioned foe or more. Durk also pays homage to his collaborator and close friend, the late King Von. The track is filled with a number of subliminal jabs that won’t be hard to track down for those familiar with some of Durk’s opposition over the past year and more.

Check out the video for AHHH HA” below.

7220 will drop on March 11 according to Lil Durk.

—

Photo:

Lil Durk Delays ‘7220’ LP, Drops “AHHH HA” Single was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: