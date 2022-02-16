Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & 2 GenZ Members l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The President of The Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Zulu Shabazz, checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Attorney Shabazz will review the upcoming sentencing for former cop Kim Potter for killing Daunte Wright. Attorney Shabazz will also discuss the federal trials of the men convicted of killing George Floyd & Ahmaud Arbery. Before the attorney, two members of the GenZ age group discuss their issues.

