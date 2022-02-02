Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

#Powertalker, Pan African Educator & Historian Kabe Kamane checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Kamane will discuss the Economy of Politics. Political economy is a branch of social science that studies the relationships between individuals and society. Dr. Kabe will highlight how the study relates to the Black Community, especially the NFL. Dr. Kabe will also talk about his Lifetime Achievement Award From the Louisville Chapter Of The Black Panther Party. Before Dr. Kamane, The Faith Brothers.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Kabe Kamane & The Faith Brothers l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: