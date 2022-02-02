#Powertalker, Pan African Educator & Historian Kabe Kamane checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Kamane will discuss the Economy of Politics. Political economy is a branch of social science that studies the relationships between individuals and society. Dr. Kabe will highlight how the study relates to the Black Community, especially the NFL. Dr. Kabe will also talk about his Lifetime Achievement Award From the Louisville Chapter Of The Black Panther Party. Before Dr. Kamane, The Faith Brothers.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Missouri Bill 666 Would Protect ‘Lynching Of Black Men’ And ‘Make Murder Legal,’ Critics Say
- 6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In HBCU Bomb Threats
- Two Officers Shot And Killed At Bridgewater College Campus
- Texts From Bill Belichick To Brian Flores At The Heart Of Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Versus NFL
- Video Showing Michael K. Williams Buying Fentanyl-Laced Heroin Helped Arrest Deadly Drug Dealers, Feds Say
Dr. Kabe Kamane & The Faith Brothers l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com