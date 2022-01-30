MasterClass Commemorates Black History Month By Making ‘Race In America’ Course Accessible To Public

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

From Angela Davis to Nikole Hannah-Jones, Black scholars and activists have dedicated their lives to unearthing, examining and amplifying truths about racism and how it shaped the Black experience in America. A collective of thought leaders in the social justice space has brought their perspectives to MasterClass through a course dubbed “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love.”

The class, which will be made accessible to the public for free throughout February to commemorate Black History Month, made its debut in December 2021. Led by revered Black intellectuals—including Davis, Hannah-Jones, Cornel West, Sherrilyn Ifill, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, John McWhorter and Jelani Cobb—the course sits at the intersection of history and culture; giving a lens into how slavery and racism have shaped present-day social and political landscapes and actionable steps individuals can take to lead transformative change and cultivate equitable communities in the future.

The first part of the course explores the correlation between American capitalism and enslavement, the 14th amendment, voter suppression and the fight for equity in education. The second installment captures the legacy of lawyer, activist and former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Thurgood Marshall, examining the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case and where it stands within the debate around critical race theory. The third part of the course, which is slated to launch on February 1, will focus on what can be done to shape the future, challenging viewers to activate their activism to create a just society. Collectively the MasterClass encompasses 50 lessons that illustrate Black resilience in the face of oppression.

“With decades of experience, these leaders, activists and groundbreaking thinkers have reshaped conversations on race in America,” David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, shared in a statement. “Together, they will teach Black history as never before—uncensored—and show members how to build a society that honors Black voices, love and joy while fighting against systemic racism.”

Williams Crenshaw told NBC News the course would be used as a tool for powerful transformation.

“It is a way to reach the public and a population we don’t otherwise reach,” she said. “You can cut away all the mythology and the mass distribution of misinformation. We don’t have people talking past each other. You can sit down, dig in and learn.”

The “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love” course is part of MasterClass’ larger $2 million commitment to create and curate content centered on systemic racism and social justice. Different platforms and institutions have unveiled projects focused on ensuring the masses are informed about critical parts of Black history that are often left out of textbooks. In 2021, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture announced it would digitize its exhibitions.

SEE ALSO:

Museum Of African American History Digitizes Exhibits

Smithsonian Acquires Historic Work Of Trailblazing Black Photographers

Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy 10 photos Launch gallery Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy 1. We miss you, Dr. King Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. "...mother, father and child is the main educational agency of mankind." Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. The March to Montgomery Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. A King in the White House Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Birds of a feather... Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. King at home Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. King pushed hard against segregation Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. "I Have A Dream" Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. April 4, 1968 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. A monument fit for a King Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy Iconic Photos Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Civil Rights Legacy [caption id="attachment_4277465" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Outside the opening session of the 1960 Republican National Convention, an orderly crowd of demonstrators (including Martin Luther King, Jr., being interviewed at left) urges the party to adopt a strong civil rights platform. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:50 a.m., Jan. 17, 2022: As the saying goes, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. And sometimes there are photos of people who have spoken thousands of words that can leave the viewer speechless. In this case, both things can be right as the nation celebrates the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday that lands on the third Monday of January every year. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983 when it was opposed by Republican senators like John McCain. It ultimately went into effect in 1986. However, the day wasn't observed in all 50 states until the year 2000. MORE: How Much Have Black People Really Progressed Since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Death? There is still much more work to move Dr. King's legacy forward. He famously said in 1967, “But tragically and unfortunately, there is another America. This other America has a daily ugliness about it that constantly transforms the ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair. In this America millions of work-starved men walk the streets daily in search for jobs that do not exist. In this America millions of people find themselves living in rat-infested, vermin-filled slums. In this America people are poor by the millions. They find themselves perishing on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity." Decades later, not much has changed. John Light, for the Bill Moyers Report, wrote, “Take a look at these charts about American poverty from King’s day through today using data from the U.S. Census Bureau,” Light said reflecting in 2013 on King’s analysis conditions in 1967. “When King delivered his Two Americas speech, a household in the top five percent income bracket was at least six times wealthier than a household in the bottom twenty percent. Since the late 1960s, the rich have been growing wealthier far more quickly than the poor.” A 2017 Washington Post report on Federal Reserve data found that Black families and Latino families made significant economic progress from 2013 to 2016, compared to other demographic groups during that three-year period. However, that didn’t mean that minorities closed the wealth gap. Federal Reserve economists explained that the wealth increase for Blacks and Latinos stemmed from the fact that they had far less wealth compared to Whites. Consequently, even small increases in minority wealth appeared disproportionately large. The median net worth of white households was $171,000. For Black and Latinos households, the median net worth was below $21,000. In addition, being in the middle of the deadly coronavirus pandemic only increases the strain on many Americans who do not have the privilege of earning a living wage. Therefore, in honor of MLK's life and holiday, here are 10 iconic pictures to underscore the civil rights icon's brave determination to pave the way for each of us to enjoy a freer existence than he did.

MasterClass Commemorates Black History Month By Making ‘Race In America’ Course Accessible To Public was originally published on newsone.com