Lil Durk seems to be popping up all over the place these days with multiple guest appearances on his fellow peers records and today he links up with Guwop bring that Midwest and Southern flavor together.

For the visuals to “Rumors” Gucci Mane and Lil Durk take to the streets with their respective crews just dripping in ice with no fear that anyone would dare try to pull a jux. Gucci’s chain and piece is next f*ckin’ level balling. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere 2 Chainz calls on Moneybagg Yo and Beatking to join him in the clip to “Pop Music” where they find every thick woman they can to take to the streets in some skimpy outfits and bounce them thangs to the beat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Migo featuring Quavo, G4 Boyz, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. LIL DURK – “RUMORS”

2 CHAINZ FT. MONEYBAGG YO & BEATKING – “POP MUSIC”

G4 BOYZ – “FOOLISH BOYS”

LIL MIGO FT. QUAVO – “MIGO SH*T”

9TH WONDER & THE MUSALINI FT. 38 SPESH – “DON MUSIC”

VOOCHIE P – “SIP”

Gucci Mane ft. Lil Durk "Rumors," 2 Chainz ft. Moneybagg Yo & Beatking "Pop Music" & More | Daily Visuals 1.25.22

