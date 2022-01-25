Chairman Fred Hampton checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Chairman Fred will report on his recent trip to Ghana, Africa. The Chairman will reveal the reception he received from Ghanaians & ex-pats on his trip to the motherland. The Chairman will also discuss former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, & the movie, Judas & The Black Messiah. Before the Chairman, Ron Bethea unveils renewable energy opportunities for Blacks.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17% During The Pandemic: Report
- Republican Who Bashed Biden’s ‘SOB’ Insult Forgets Trump’s Disrespect Of Black Women Reporters
- The SAT Exam Is Set To Get Shorter And Go Digital By 2024
- Dating Apps Can Be Deadly For Black Women: Family Seeks Justice After Death of Lauren Smith-Fields
- Ohio Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old Black Girl Forced To Eat From Garbage
Chairman Fred Hampton & Ron Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com