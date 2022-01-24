Georgia Alfredas Introduces Us To Kaylan Hammond & “March!”

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

March! This eight-part series premieres on Monday, January 24th and explores the passionate and competitive world of HBCU band culture, as it follows The Marching Storm, Prairie View A&M University’s renown marching band

MARCH celebrates the colorful, boisterous, and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

MARCH showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high-grade point average. MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.

Learn more from one of the members of the Black Foxes of PVAM, Kaylan Hammond.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out “March!” on Monday’s On The CW Network! Check your local listings for your official station.

RELATED: Jackson State-Bound Top Football Recruit Kevin Coleman Jr. Proves HBCU Movement Is Not A Solo Mission

RELATED: OP-ED: Deion Sanders Is Wrong About ‘Payout Games For HBCUs

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: