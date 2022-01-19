Dr. David Horne & Lawmaker Jan Perry l The Carl Nelson Show

Re-scheduled. Critical Thinking and African History advocate Dr. David Horne returns to the WOL classroom. Dr. Horne will discuss the Democrats’ move to attach the voting Rights Bill to Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. Horne will also examine the push to dump the filibuster in the Senate and the residual effects it may have. Dr. Horne will also grade Biden’s anniversary in office. Before Dr. Horne, activist & former Lawmaker Jan Perry opines on the Homeless Issue, Crime, Voting & more.
