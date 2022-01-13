Deon Lendore, Former Olympic Track Star and Texas A&M Coach, Dies In Car Accident

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The track and field community suffered a tragic loss recently with the death of Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago that died this week as a victim of a three-vehicle car crash in Texas.

The 28-year-old Black Olympic track star was reportedly driving in Milam County when he veered toward the center line and allegedly sideswiped traffic in the opposite direction. The mishap caused him to crash head-on with another car and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene. Surprisingly enough, the 65-year-old woman in the opposite vehicle managed to survive with “incapacitating injuries.” The third vehicle involved didn’t appear to have injured passengers.

More on Lendore’s successful track career in college and the Olympics below, via Yahoo! Sports:

“Lendore was a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, and participated in the past three summer Games. He won a bronze medal in 2012, anchoring the island nation’s 4×400-meter relay in London. That relay team finished eighth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

He was a 12-time All-American in college at Texas A&M, where he was currently serving as a volunteer coach. He won five indoor and outdoor national titles with the Aggies.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee expressed deep condolences via a post on Facebook in response to losing one of their own, referring to Lendore as an inspiration for representing the Caribbean country with “pride, honor , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many.”

Check out the tribute post below, and please keep the loved ones and fans of Deon Lendore in your prayers at this time:

