Fat Joe Launches Relief Fund For Bronx Fire Victims

Rapper Fat Joe has launched a relief fund for victims of the deadly Bronx fire on Sunday.

We previously reported that at least 19 people were killed and dozens were injured when a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City. More than 200 firefighters responded to the 5-alarm blaze at the 19-story Twin Parks North West apartments, the New York City Fire Department said in a tweet.

More than 60 people sustained injuries, agency officials said, according to ABC 7 New York. The fire reportedly left 32 people hospitalized and 63 people injured.

“The heat was on in the building. This (the space heater) was being used to supplement the building heat,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “There were smoke alarms throughout the building. The first call that came in was due to a neighbor hearing the smoke alarm and looking and seeing the smoke and calling.”

Fat Joe, a Bronx native, is working with the New York City Mayor’s Fund to launch a fundraiser to help those affected. As reported by Complex, his effort has so far garnered contributions from Jay-Z and DJ Khaled.

According to a statement, “100 percent of all donations will help families and enable the distribution of emergency supplies for those in need.”

“I need all my people world wide to come together for the families devastated by the fire in the Bronx,” Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. “I’m donating and I’m asking everyone that has a Heart to donate. these people are mostly immigrants that have no where to go they lost everything. it’s 10 degrees in the Bronx today!”

Donations can be made here.

