Former Washington Running Back Clinton Portis Sentenced To Prison For Fraud

Today, January 6, 2021, Former Washington running back Clinton Portis, 40, was sentenced to 6 months in federal prison as well as 6 months of home detention after pleading guilty in September to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He is one amongst the dozens of ex-NFL players who were involved in this scheme.
“Portis knew the claims McCune submitted on his behalf were false and fraudulent or was aware of a high probability that that the claims McCune submitted on his behalf were false and fraudulent and deliberately ignored that fact,” Clinton Portis’ plea agreement read.
The plea agreement was recently signed where Portis confessed to participating in this scheme to file fraudulent reimbursement claims with the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan. This allowed the players to receive money for out-of-pocket medical care that is not covered by insurance.
Portis played in the NFL for 9 seasons (2002-2010) and received $99,264 in reimbursement claims on equipment he never purchased. This crime has a maximum penalty of 10 years. Portis will report to prison in March.
White People Who Committed Heinous Crimes And Didn’t Go To Prison
1. Shane M. Piche
1 of 13
No jail time for NY school bus driver who admitted to raping 14-year-old girl. The judge says the 26-year-old has no prior arrests and there was one victim, so the sentence was appropriate. https://t.co/LpTIczOZDj #KHOU pic.twitter.com/luCy5iDRwi— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 29, 2019
2. Zoe Reardon
2 of 13
#Breaking: Judge accepts plea for 18— Nicole Carr (@NicoleFCarr) March 11, 2019
Yo Zoe Reardon, who’s charged with hitting, killing 3 pedestrians , including 3 month old girl. She’ll serve 36 months probation instead of what could have been a max of 36
months behind bars. We’ll have latest on #Channel2at4 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TopQV8aEzi
3. Michael Rosfeld
3 of 13
A jury has acquitted Michael Rosfeld Friday night in the trial of the white former police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teen fleeing a high-stakes traffic stop outside Pittsburgh. https://t.co/pJbCKBwWig— Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) March 23, 2019
4. George ZimmermanSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Ethan CouchSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Isaac Turnbaugh
6 of 13
isaac turnbaugh— lou 🥺❤️ (@sweetkiwighosts) December 11, 2020
shot and killed 24 year old declan lyons, his co worker.
he got away with the murder. after being found not guilty he confessed and wasnt charged due to the 5th amendment. pic.twitter.com/77RE2FeeWz
7. Ronald Ebens and Michael NitzSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Betty Shelby, Terence Crutcher’s Killer
8 of 13
Betty Shelby, the officer who shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, two years ago is now teaching police training classes on "surviving the aftermath" of officer-involved shootings. pic.twitter.com/4jGi305Go2— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 28, 2018
9. Timothy Loehmann, Officer Who Killed 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice9 of 13
10. Darren Wilson, Michael Brown’s KillerSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Daniel Pantaleo, Eric Garner’s Killer
11 of 13
BREAKING: In August, LDF submitted FOIA requests to several offices of the U.S. DOJ seeking documents related to the decision not to prosecute former officer Daniel Pantaleo for the death of Eric Garner. The Executive Office for US Attorneys denied our request weeks later. pic.twitter.com/nsg15Bbso0— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) November 25, 2019
12. J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, Emmett Till’s Murderers
12 of 13
On Aug. 28, Roy Bryant, his half-brother, J.W. Milam and at least one other man showed up at Till’s great uncle’s home and abducted him.— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 28, 2018
Till’s body was found in the Tallahatchie River on Aug. 31. (Photo: AP) pic.twitter.com/g114H338Nx
13. 15,000 White People In Waco, Texas
13 of 13
postcard of lynching of Jesse Washington, 1916 near Waco, TX. Card reads: "This is the barbecue we had last night..." pic.twitter.com/H3N5nyH3GT— Disgruntled Haradrim (@pdjeliclark) August 7, 2015
