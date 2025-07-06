Chris Paul Says 2025-26 NBA Season Is Likely To Be His Last

Source: David Berding / Getty

During an interview with Jemele Hill, future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul said that the upcoming season will likely be his last. After 20 remarkable years on the court, Paul’s announcement marks the twilight of a career defined by excellence, leadership, and an unrelenting drive for greatness.

Paul told Hill, “At the most, a year, you know, I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself.”

Paul’s career began in 2005 when the New Orleans Hornets selected him as the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft out of Wake Forest University. Paul quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Over two decades, he graced the courts for an array of teams, including the Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and recently, the San Antonio Spurs.

Last season, Paul appeared in all 82 games for the Spurs, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field.

Paul’s career is decorated with achievements that reflect his extraordinary talent and dedication to the sport. Paul’s accolades include 12 NBA All-Star appearances, 11-time All-NBA Team and 9 NBA All-Defensive Team selections. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having represented Team USA in 2008 and 2012.

His statistics tell the story of a legendary career. Paul has amassed over 21,000 points, more than 11,500 assists, and nearly 2,500 steals—stats that rank him third in all-time assists and fourth in steals in NBA history. His ability to control the pace of the game, deliver pinpoint passes, and command respect from his peers has left an indelible mark on basketball.

Paul’s influence extends beyond the stats sheet. Known for his leadership, he turned each team he joined into playoff contenders and mentored younger teammates with unwavering dedication.

Paul is currently a free agent.

