Habri Gani Family. Pan African scholar-activist Professor James Small checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Professor Small will discuss some solutions we need to adapt as we move into 2022. Professor Small will talk about the major political and social problems facing us. Before Professor Small, the NOI International Representative Minister Akbar Muhammad looks back on the life of Bishop Desmond Tutu. Minister Akbar will also explain why he was enstooled by a Ghanian village.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET.

Professor James Small & Minister Akbar Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

