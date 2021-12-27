Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Emergency Room Physician Dr. Val Crowder checks in to update us on COVID19. Dr. Crowder has over 30 years of experience providing medical care in three pandemics (COVID-19, HIV & tuberculosis). Dr. V will answer any questions you may have concerning the Omicron strain. Dr. V will explain why the virus is spiking & the symptoms. BTW Dr. V has no book or product to offer. Before Dr. V, the Producer of The Annual LA Kwanzaa Gwaride Brother, RW Akile discusses the annual African celebration.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Val Crowder & RW Akile l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: