Rappers Doing Good: Money Man, Propain & Doeman Help Houston Kids With Christmas Gifts

Money Man chose to make sure plenty of kids in Houston didn’t go without for Christmas.

The Atlanta rapper and cryptocurrency advocate ventured to City Gear on Thursday (December 23) and bought out the entire store for a toy drive at Bar 5015 on Friday (December 24).

In a video shared to his Instagram account, the rapper announced his intention for the move, to benefit “all the single moms and all the parents who need shoes for the kids.”

The order was over $40,000, forcing store employees to break the order down in increments because the register was too slow to count all the money.

“They broke a record,” the employee said. “We ain’t never had anyone do this before.”

Money Man’s gesture is among several good deeds committed by rappers this holiday season. Slim Thug partnered with Checkers for a holiday surprise at a Boys & Girls Club, and Propain took 16 children on a shopping spree at a local area Target.

“Surprised 16 kids with a shopping spree at @target today for Christmas,” Propain wrote on Wednesday (December 22). “This was probably one of my top highlights of 2021. Thank you to everybody who helped with making this a successful event.”

Doeman made sure to help with a Brown Soul Christmas toy giveaway at a local Boost Mobile.

“Appreciate everybody who slid today A Brown Soul Christmas,” he wrote on Instagram.

