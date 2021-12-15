How To Layer Clothes Fashionably During The Colder Months

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With winter sneaking up on a lot of us this year, layering is the perfect solution for any wardrobe, whether it took you until December to get out of the Hot Boy Summer mindset, or you had been waiting all year to pull out your puffer coat like Jack Frost. Layering is great for transitioning from fall to winter and winter to spring seamlessly. Rather than having to go out and buy a new wardrobe of cold weather essentials, you can just build up what you already have. It’s why it’s always crucial to invest in quality items that can weather many storms through several grueling seasons.

Also, for those of us that live in places where the weather can change drastically from day to day, layering is a really clever way to plan for a day of rain in the morning and warm and sunny weather in the afternoon (If you call New York home, then you know the vibes). Another alternative for the best winter layering hacks is daytime to evening looks.

For example, try layering a peacoat and blazer over a button up, T-shirt, or hoodie to easily transition from work to dinner and drinks. Depending on the type of work you do and where your evening plans take you that combo will just about never steer you wrong.

Ahead, we put together some fool-proof tips on stylish winter layering, as well as pulled from some of our favorite celebrities to see how they rock clothes fashionably during the colder months.

1. Bold Colors & Loafers

For a little outdoor adventure, Tyler, The Creator wore a yellow puffer coat over a green knit sweater and tee shirt. The high water pants and penny loafers perfectly combine with the green sweater to give off 1960s mod vibes.

2. Play With Textures & Silhouettes

Luka Sabbat, known for his fashionable SoHo aesthetic, throws a letterman’s jacket over a hoodie, with a kilt worn over a pair of jeans. He’s mastered the art of layering head to toe.

3. The Flannel & Jacket Combo Is Undefeated

Big Sean layers his swag with a tee shirt, red flannel, and a baby blue jacket from Cactus Plant Flea Market. The soft hue of the jacket tempers the vivid flannel, adding some much-needed dimension.

4. When In Doubt: Lean Into Logos

French Montana perfectly transitions to a night out by simply throwing on a custom Dior jacket over an all black ensemble. Fly and effortless.

5. Overalls Over It All

From the creative brand Art Comes First, the model is styled in high waist overalls, a button up shirt with a bolo tie, and a green denim jacket. A great look for when we start to move into Spring.

6. Go Casual, But With An Elevated Twist

The photo above is Machine Gun Kelly on his way to New York City for the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, where he performed for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. For the flight, he wore a navy blue peacoat over a white sweater, paired with a beanie and grey scarf.

7. Get It In Print

A perfect example of how you can layer, but have your top layer be your statement piece. For the cover of the men’s luxury magazine, 26 Magazine and their Beauty Creative of the Year issue in 2018, celebrity makeup artist Sir John wore a jacket with a Keith Haring print all over.

8. Easy Does It

Making our roundup twice, Luka Sabbat prepares for cold weather in a navy blue trench over an all black outfit for his twenty third birthday.

9. Layering, But Make It California Style

Even in Sunny Los Angeles can layers be a staple for any wardrobe. Creative consultant Stephen Galloway throws on a cozy knit sweater over a lightweight linen shirt, jeans, and sandals.

10. A Hoodie & Vest Will Never Do You Wrong

Winner of Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow”, D Smoke dropped a sneak peak of his music video for “The Rehabilitation: Part II” where the dancers, an all female artist collective called The Council, were in head to toe denim, and D Smoke layered up a plain white tee, salmon colored hoodie, and white vest.

11. Minty Fresh

The creative mind behind Pyer Moss, Kerby Jean-Raymond, levels up the layering game by layering a white tee, mint green cropped hoodie, mint green tracksuit, all topped off with a white face mask, all of which is of course head to toe Pyer Moss.

