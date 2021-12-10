Protesters Injured In Columbus Last Year To Receive $5.75M Settlement From The City

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The recent outpouring of protests in the wake of many social injustices towards Black people brought forth change in a handful of ways, but not without a few injuries along the way.

The protesting that occurred in Columbus, Ohio last year actually led to many nonviolent participants being physically hurt due to excessive force by the police, and now 32 of those victims will be compensated for their injuries thanks to a $5.75 million settlement the city has agreed to pay up.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

AP News confirmed that payouts will be determined based off the extent of injuries on those included in the lawsuit, with private meetings being held to review each case individually.

More info below, via AP News:

“The settlement also finalizes details of a federal judge’s ruling earlier this year that ordered Columbus police to stop using nonlethal force such as tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets on nonviolent protesters who aren’t harming people or destroying property.

The settlement announced Thursday ‘mandates that peaceful protestors on city streets and sidewalks cannot be subjected to uses of force, arrests, or dispersal orders except in extraordinary circumstances,’ Marshall said. It also provides protections for street medics, journalists, and legal observers, he said.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It makes sense that the settlement was priced so high, especially when considering one plaintiff testified that he was struck by a nonlethal police projectile that shattered his knee and requiring him to have 20 pins and a plate inserted during surgery. Another was pepper-sprayed even after receiving permission to walk through a line of police to peacefully discuss why some protesters had been arrested.

Columbus City Council is scheduled to approve the financial settlement as early as next week.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE