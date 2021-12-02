VICE TV Drops Trailer For Michael K. Williams’ Final Season Of Docuseries ‘Black Market’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Season 2 of Michael K. Williams‘ docuseries, Black Market with Michael K. Williams, is set to premiere on Jan. 10 — and VICE TV has dropped a trailer that you can check out below.

As reported by PEOPLE, the program explores the dangerous world of illicit trade.

“Our goal is just to simply, show the world a window as to why people do the things they do,” the late actor says in the minute-long trailer. “It’s like they say, ‘When the system fails you, you create your own system.’”

Williams announced the second season of Black Market earlier this year. “After a busy period of back-to-back projects, I’m incredibly excited to rejoin my VICE family in taking a deeper dive behind telling the narratives of these global communities,” he said in a statement in February.

In a press release, Vice confirmed the new season will continue to “investigate the complex factors that drive people into the often dangerous underground economies and illicit trade networks.”

“The global docuseries will continue the work Williams began in season one, which revealed an intimate portrait of the conditions from which black markets arise and the cultural reasons behind why they persist, from carjacking in Newark, N.J. to the poaching of abalone off the coast of South Africa,” a description for season 2 read. “In all-new episodes, the series will showcase rare, first-person access to the communities most impacted by the worldwide shadow economy.”

“Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice,” Jesse Angelo — President, Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group — said in a statement.

“Michael was a longtime friend of our VICE family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard — especially those in marginalized communities,” Angelo continued. “Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

According to Variety, Black Market’s second season was filmed before Williams’ death in September at age 54.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that he died by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.” The manner of death was ruled an accidental overdose.

Black Market with Michael K. Williams premieres on Jan. 10 on VICE TV.

