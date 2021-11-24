Nicki Minaj Goes In On The Girls As Guest Host On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj made her debut as The Real Housewives of Potomac’s guest moderator during the third installment of the franchise’s Season 6 Reunion.

As an openly longtime lover of the hit Bravo series, Minaj shared her excitement about taking over for executive producer and Housewives aficionado Andy Cohen by dubbing herself “Andiana Minaj.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When Andy checked in on the hip-hop queen as she was in hair and makeup before making her debut, he told Nicki, “Well, I’m excited because you actually can take sides and you’re actually going to say your opinions.”

“Everybody hear that?” Nicki spoke into the cameras as she sat in her glam chair. “So don’t be telling me that I did my job wrong — Andy gave me permission that I can take sides.”

Viewers who’ve been watching the reunion back to back every weekend will recall that in Part 1, Nicki sent a video message to the RHOP ladies and said she wasn’t going to be able to join them for this year’s reunion special. As you can imagine, the cast ended up being entirely taken by surprise when the rapper hit the stage with a bottle of tequila for Andy before kindly taking over as the reunion’s moderator.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Now, before we start, y’all, I want to tell you I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you, okay? I love the show,” Nicki told the cast. “So, even though I have a job to do, asking you questions, you should just have fun with it. Because these are questions courtesy of me and the Barbz.”

The rapper hopped right into her line of questioning by starting with RHOP star Ashley Darby.

“First of all, I want to say I love seeing you with your boys,” the “Seeing Green “rapper said to the mother of two. “But to me, because you had just had a baby and you wanted to be home, rightfully so, with your babies, it seemed like you didn’t have much of a storyline. So is that why you were willing to be Gizelle’s sidekick and be shady to Wendy?”

Even though Ashley denied Nicki’s implication, the rapper continued referencing the cast’s drama on their trip to Williamsburg by asking Ashely: “You ain’t lug your breast milk down there to start some drama, to be petty, so you can get more camera time?”

“No Nicki, Nicki, Nicki, listen,” Ashley started before Nicki chimed in again by asking, “Are you going to dispute that?”

Surprisingly though, Candiace — who Ashely’s beefed with in the past — was the one who intervened on the mother of two’s behalf.

“Can I just say, she gave birth literally like two weeks into filming,” Candiace explained to Nicki on Ashley’s behavior. When the rapper doubled down on her feelings by saying Ashley “should’ve stayed home” instead of going on the trip, Candiace stated, “But she got work, we got work.”

“Woah, Candy girl,” Nicki replied, slightly surprised by Candiace’s defensive of her co-star.

In a funny little clip the “Fractions” rapper posted to her Instagram, Nicki posed with Karen Huger’s husband Ray and joking said, “Look at me and my boo Ray — I stole him from the Grand Dame chile.”

When Karen reminded Nicki that she was standing not too far off, Nicki lightheartedly added, “Get out of here, ain’t nobody asked you to do that — Bye Karen!”

In the background, you could hear everyone around laughing alongside the trio throughout the clip. Peep it down below.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO:

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Rape Victim Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Filing

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Finally Speaks Out About Kenneth Petty’s Sexual Assault Case [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Alleged Rape Victim

What White House Invite?: Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Op Tucker Carlson, Twitter Gives Her The Pink Boot? 16 photos Launch gallery What White House Invite?: Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Op Tucker Carlson, Twitter Gives Her The Pink Boot? 1. Careful who you co-sing... Nicki boosting the cosign she got from Tucker Carlson reminds me of that time Chance the Rapper was on some bullshit then Eric Trump cosigned him and Chance was like "oh nah hold up I think y'all right I just might be wildin on this one let me reconsider" 💀💀💀 — America Is Musty (@DragonflyJonez) September 15, 2021 1 of 16 1 of 16 2. fyi: A Twitter spokesperson tells me they "did not take any enforcement action" on Nicki Minaj's account — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2021 2 of 16 2 of 16 3. Twitter says Nicki Minaj is lying about having been suspended from Twitter.



The government of Trinidad and Tobago says she’s lying about her cousin having having gotten swollen balls from the COVID vaccine.



She’s having a real banner day. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 16, 2021 3 of 16 3 of 16 4. nicki minhaj is in twitter jail and her ig story sounds like the origin story of the joker, talking about cancel culture etc and how the mob is similar to chinese censorship. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 15, 2021 4 of 16 4 of 16 5. Nicki Minaj has Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens coming to her defense. Her cousin's friend's balls are the least of her problems now. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 15, 2021 5 of 16 5 of 16 6. .@NICKIMINAJ you out here chasing likes and affirmation in strange places. May I suggest you quietly reach out to @KizzyPhD. She’s a black woman who literally worked to ensure the vaccines efficacy. This isn’t about swollen nuts, ppl are dying. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 15, 2021 6 of 16 6 of 16 7. It's hard for me not to assume that Nicki Minaj would rather garner attention for being an anti-vaxxer -- than get more headlines as the wife of a convicted abuser who she is currently facing legal trouble with for intimidating his victim.



She's not slick. It's obvious now. https://t.co/d4avjnaNxC — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 15, 2021 7 of 16 7 of 16 8. I care less about Nicki Minaj being in Twitter jail than her brother being in real jail for raping his 11 yr old step-daughter. With someone with a platform and fan base that includes pre-teen girls, she should have been standing up for them instead of throwing him a wedding… — Ty Ross (@cooltxchick) September 15, 2021 8 of 16 8 of 16 9. Nicki Minaj has gone from "my cousin's friend's testicles are swollen" to "white nationalism is a valid & respectable political party in the United States" https://t.co/lwYNyncXKt — LeGate (@williamlegate) September 15, 2021 9 of 16 9 of 16 10. Who had Nicki Minaj gets put in Twitter jail for spreading vaccine disinformation on their COVID-19 bingo card? — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) September 15, 2021 10 of 16 10 of 16 11. Nicki says her Twitter account is locked but here’s what a Twitter spokesperson had to say: “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.” pic.twitter.com/mHZJpdN4tX — o...k (@kateconger) September 15, 2021 11 of 16 11 of 16 12. Moral of the story: When you have a @NICKIMINAJ size following and you lazily tweet some idiotic hearsay from your cousin about his friend’s balls that spreads disinformation about vaccines...



...be a queen and own up to it.



Don't double down on stupid. https://t.co/GvsyrakMwi — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 16, 2021 12 of 16 12 of 16 13. THIS.

They’ve been censoring, cancelling, deleting, and lying about every single person who asks simple questions about the vaccine. The entire mainstream media is after @NICKIMINAJ and she did nothing wrong.

Evil is real. https://t.co/tMxVkSVzJO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 16, 2021 13 of 16 13 of 16 14. 14 of 16 14 of 16 15. Man Alive. nicki, i can’t even begin to explain my disappointment. when i first heard super bass i swear i found a new hero. one that i would tirelessly support for over a decade. but after these last few days i’ve come to realize that you’re no hero, you’re a monster



- a former barb pic.twitter.com/GFffxkmwCs — James (@CaucasianJames) September 16, 2021 15 of 16 15 of 16 16. “so then the trinidad & tobago government looked into the situation and found out that nicki minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles never actually got swollen” pic.twitter.com/hmg1QxbFmK — matt (@mattxiv) September 15, 2021 16 of 16 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading What White House Invite?: Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Op Tucker Carlson, Twitter Gives Her The Pink Boot? What White House Invite?: Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Op Tucker Carlson, Twitter Gives Her The Pink Boot? [caption id="attachment_1025295" align="alignnone" width="680"] Source: Robert Kamau / Getty[/caption] Nicki Minaj is doing battle on the “wrong-est” of hills, with no sign of ever reading the room. The Queens rapper retweeted FOX News host and certified white supremacist Op, Tucker Carlson when he commented on her tweet about her cousin’s friend allegedly getting a swollen scrotum due to a dose of a COVID-19, and it only got worse from there. The “Moment for Life” rapper tweeted the clip along with a bullseye emoji, essentially co-signing his rhetoric. But the irony is that the surely vaccinated Carlson could care less about what she said and is only using her comments to feed his base of MAGA devotees. In the video, he compares doctors urging people to get the vaccine to bullies demanding their way, as if pleading for people to do the right thing is toxic. SEE: Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin's Friend Had Swollen Testicles Because Of The Vaccine [WATCH] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1438248319650656256 When multiple Twitter users point out the devilishness of the man she was co-signing, she only doubled down in righteous indignation. “Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party,” she responded to one Twitter user who said, “you know he’s a white nationalist right?” Minaj added, “Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit.” https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1438256221660663812 Suspect logic aside, Minaj continued to spin tails that only dug a deeper hole in the “doing my own research” void of struggle. She also alluded to Joy Reid, who took issue with her previous tweets, and earned the rapper calling her an “Uncle Tomiana” for the trouble. “The black woman lied on me & made ppl attack me. But I can’t quote this man who did the opposite. Okay. FUCK HIM. YASSSSSSSWOOHOOOOOOOOOO happy now? Brain dead,” tweeted Minaj. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). SEE: Anti-Vaxxer Vibes: Nicki Minaj Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines, Twitter Fails At Changing The Queen’s Mind https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1438257735338905600 Twitter took in Minaj’s tweet volley and proceeded to cook her for the ignorance. When the Klan is in your mentions defending your hot takes, you’re probably on the wrong side of history. When the Health Ministers in nations like Trinidad & Tobago are calling you to task and essentially saying your tale of swollen testicles is b.s., you have thoroughly lost the plot. https://twitter.com/KevzPolitics/status/1438183898358366208 And now we hear, Nicki Minaj is in Twitter jail. Welp. https://twitter.com/sageBiTT/status/1438272358251368448 https://twitter.com/hasanthehun/status/1438269773641445378 Peep more of the smoke for Nicki Minaj in the gallery below. https://twitter.com/charles270/status/1438274472281354255 SEE: Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading What White House Invite?: Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Op Tucker Carlson, Twitter Gives Her The Pink Boot?

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nicki Minaj Goes In On The Girls As Guest Host On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com