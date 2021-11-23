Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan African Educator & Griot Professor James Small returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Professor Small will discuss if the time is right for Blacks to form a Black political party. Professor Small will also examine the trial of the three men accused of Killing Ahmaud Arbery. The trial moves into the closing stages this afternoon. Before Professor Small Author Charlene Coleman discusses her book, Surviving Covid.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Pan African Educator & Griot Professor James Small & Author Charlene Coleman l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: