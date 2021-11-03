2Pac’s Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Museum Experience

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The estate of late rapper 2Pac announced on Tuesday that fans will get to deep dive into his life’s work with an immersive museum experience called Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free.

Here’s more from Complex:

The museum experience is being described as “part art installation, part sensory experience” and will feature never-before-seen artifacts from Pac’s short career in a 20,000-square-foot space. Wake Me When I’m Free is the brainchild of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs Nwaka Onwusa, director Jeremy Hodges, and his firm Project Art Collective.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Hodges said in a release. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

The event kicks off at the Canvas @ L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 22.

WMWIF will hit several cities over the next few years, per the report. The immersive museum experience is produced by Round Room Live, CAA, Universal Music Group and Kinfolk Management + Media.

We reported earlier that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have brought together some of the greatest in R&B and Hip-Hip with their Verzuz virtual shows, and now the super-producers are trying to make their dream battle between Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac a reality.

Earlier this year, Swizz and Timbaland both appeared on ESPN2’s “Jalen and Jacoby” and were asked to list their “holy grail” Verzuz match-ups. While Timbaland suggested Michael Jackson and Prince, Swizz named the two hip-hop icons.

“My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” Swizz said. Timbaland replied “I got a couple ideas. I’ma text you,” he said.

Hear the duo tell it via the clip below.

