Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement.

The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to say~ what love, peace and joy I feel~ because of you @stephengranthill,” she wrote.

“There are mountains, valleys and hidden coves, full of treasures I’ve never seen before … that are pouring out of your heart! Thank you for showering me with more than I ever expected!! Happy Birthday and I love you! Who knew 30 years ago~ through many chance meetings… we would end up H E R E!?!? 🥰 But, here we are…. WE will enjoy OUR gift of the ‘PRESENT!’ 💜💞💜”

Check out her IG post below.

Hill shared his own messages in which he wrote, “This has been my best year ever and the continuation of that best is just beginning,” he captioned the pic. “Selebrating [sic] a solar spin today and am brand new. After 21,915 days…this ol’ heart is skipping the right beats on the regular. May you, right now, at whatever age you are, feel as strong, vibrant and in love as I am right now…at 60. Best birthday ever. I love you. #RightOneSavedMyLife”.

Hill later shared a video of him and Moore dancing to Junior’s “Mama Used to Say”.

Moore was previously married to actor Kadeem Hardison, whom she shares a daughter with, and singer Kenny Lattimore, with whom she shares a son.

