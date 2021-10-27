Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Starting Your Journey With Hope

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Many are still mourning the loss of history-making politician Colin Powell, including his longtime friend Dr. Willie Jolley.

It was only fitting for the good Doc to dedicate today’s “Wake Up & Win” to his memory, particularly one of Powell’s core principles that spoke to using hope as a catalyst in spearheading success.

One of the core things to remember about hope, which Colin Powell shared with Jolley during a chat on his Wealthy Ways podcast, is that it should always be viewed a starting point and not a place to remain stagnant in. As Powell cleverly put it, “Hope is a good breakfast, but a bad supper.”

Take a minute to “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

