Kylie Jenner Accused of ‘Blackfishing’ With Extreme Orange Tan

*Kylie Jenner posted videos of her extreme orange tan and oddly, folks are accusing her of ‘blackfishing.’

Blackfishing is when non-white women alter their features to look more ethnic/Black.

Jenner looks more orange than Black in her new selfie clips — like an Oompa Loompa. But Black Twitter is slamming the reality TV star for “trying to look” Black.

Jenner, 24, posted a selfie video Sunday in which she shows off her baby bump. Fans seem to only notice her noticeably darker skin tone.

“Nobody talks about kylie’s blackfishing huh….” one user tweeted.

As reported by Page Six, another added, “Clearly she’s trying to look black.”

“Brownnn skiiinnnn guurrlllllllll,” read one tweet, while another user said, “i thought that was beyonce at first glance.”

One commenter simply asked, “WHY IS HER SKIN COLOR LIKE THAT?”

Jenner’s so-called blackfishing follows the major heat that singer Jesy Nelson faced for blackfishing in her new music video “Boyz” with Nicki Minaj.

Nelson responded to the accusations during a recent Instagram Live with the rapper.

“I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to,” Nelson told Minaj.

“These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best,” she continued. “For me personally, ’90s R&B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that.”

Nelson also made clear that she did not darken her skin or curl her hair to look like a Black girl.

“My intention was never, ever, ever want to offend anyone, and genuinely it actually does really hurt me that may have offended people and actually, like, hurt people’s feelings just by genuinely celebrating something that I love,” she added.

She went on to describe herself as all-natural and denied getting a “fake tan” prior to the music video shoot.

“Kylie and Jesy fighting to see who can be the queen of black fishing omg,” a Twitter user wrote.